Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the importance of the Arabian Horse Championship hosted by Fujairah and its remarkable position on the Arab and international levels, referring to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to consolidate the popular heritage of the UAE And highlighting the equestrian sport, as it represents an expressive value of our authentic Arab heritage.

This came during the presence of His Highness, accompanied by his son, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, to honor the winners, judges and sponsors of the sixth Fujairah Arabian Horse Championship, which was held under the patronage of His Highness at the Fujairah Castle.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, honored Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Vice President of the Emirates Arabian Horse Association, and witnessed the conclusion of the tournament alongside His Highness, Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikh Ahmed bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi and Peter Bond, President of the World Organization For the Arabian horse, Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Chairman of the Organizing Committee of the championship, Major General Dr. Ahmed Nasser Al Raisi, President of the International Criminal Police Organization “Interpol”, Abdullah Al Hantobi, Vice President of the Organizing Committee of the championship, and Ali Mosbeh Al Kaabi, Director of the Championship.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, praised the level of performance of the organizing committee for the championship, and the positive results achieved by the competitors, stressing the role that horse championships play in enhancing the position of the UAE and the Emirate of Fujairah on the global sports map.

The Fujairah Arabian Horse Championship was held at the Fujairah Castle from 16-18 December, with a wide local participation of 270 Arab horses from various stables and stables, and a large presence of horse owners from different regions of the country. The closing ceremony of the championship was attended by a number of managers and officials in Fujairah, and those interested in horse and equestrian sports from inside and outside Fujairah.