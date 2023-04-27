His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, affirmed that the Fujairah Census 2023 project is an important pillar of the strategic work of the Fujairah government towards achieving its future goals and supporting its development projects that concern the individual and society at all levels and in various fields.

His Highness referred to the support and interest of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Muhammad Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, for the Fujairah Census Project, believing in its pivotal role in drawing constructive future plans and formulating strategic policies that serve all vital sectors in the emirate, ensuring its prosperity and growth in line with the comprehensive development vision of the state. UAE and to enhance its ambitious future directions.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah stressed the need for effective cooperation and response for all individuals and groups of society, including citizens, residents and companies, with census delegates from field researchers, and providing them with correct data and information at all stages of the project, in order to achieve its comprehensive goals and obtain the best results.

His Highness said: “This project is an integral part of the Fujairah government’s approach and development plan, which includes planning, setting policies, measuring growth and demographics in the emirate, and the outputs of the project will directly contribute to improving the lives of individuals in various aspects of life and supporting government institutions in the decision-making process.” Which is concerned with the developmental and service aspects in order to achieve the vision of the Emirate of Fujairah and its sustainable development action plans.

The first field phase of census data collection will start in the second quarter of this year – May 2023, which is implemented by the Fujairah Statistics Center, relying on the latest technical means and international best practices, provided that the second phase of the census, which is the phase of the actual population enumeration, will start in the quarter On the first of 2024, the census field work teams will visit, in both phases, all regions of the emirate, including buildings, housing, households, and facilities.