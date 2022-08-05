Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and its group of companies, at Al Rumailah Palace. During the meeting, they reviewed the latest work developments in ADNOC’s petroleum facilities in the Emirate of Fujairah, and the progress of the new business in ADNOC Onshore – Fujairah Estuary, after the recent weather conditions in the Emirate.

During the meeting, His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the provision of full support to the region, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, and His Highness’ continuous follow-up to the requirements of completing the work completely. For his part, His Excellency Dr. Sultan Al Jaber praised the role of the Fujairah government and the efforts of its civil authorities in providing integrated support in maintaining the security of vital areas in the Emirate and following up on its normal work. The meeting was attended by Salem Al-Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.