Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, Supreme President of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, stressed the importance of devoting the sport of individual games, upgrading and developing it and providing ways of success to expand its activities at all local and international levels.

This came during His Highness presiding over the periodic meeting of the Fujairah Martial Arts Club for the year 2021 in his office at the Amiri Diwan, in the presence of Brigadier General Ahmed Hamdan Al-Zeyoudi, President of the Taekwondo Federation, Executive Director of the club.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, was briefed on the club’s plan for the year 2021, which includes the most important plans and activities, especially the club’s participation in the upcoming international and local tournaments, stressing the need to raise the level of the club and the need for club players to be well prepared for their next competitions, with high readiness, in order to obtain the best positions in International tournaments.

His Highness also listened to a detailed explanation of the most prominent achievements made by the club in the past year, and praised the efforts made by the club’s management in supporting its players to advance the sport of martial arts. The meeting was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah.