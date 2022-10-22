Fujairah (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, stressed the role of marine sports in promoting sports movement at the local and global levels, referring to the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, to host international sports events in Fujairah, for its great role In the service of the state’s vision and global aspirations in the field of marine sports.

This came during the attendance of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the International Marine Sports Federation and the holding of the work of its general assembly 95th in the emirate.

His Highness praised the activity of the International Marine Sports Federation since its establishment in serving the marine sports sector around the world, stressing that the results of the General Assembly meeting will contribute to providing positive recommendations to better serve this field in the coming years.

His Highness also praised the efforts of the Fujairah International Marine Sports Club in organizing local and international sports events and competitions, calling for the continuation of its activity towards achieving more achievements that enhance the global position of the UAE in this field.

Mohammed Saeed Al-Dhanhani, Director of the Emiri Court in Fujairah, said in a speech during the ceremony, that Fujairah’s hosting of the meeting of the General Assembly of the International Marine Sports Federation is evidence of the global reputation that the emirate enjoys in sports, and its renewed ability to attract the most important sporting events on its land, to be a platform that brings the world together in The field of sports in general, and marine sports of all kinds in particular.

The ceremony was attended by Salem Al Zahmi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Crown Prince of Fujairah, Dr. Raphael Kioli, President of the International Marine Sports Federation, Saeed Mohammed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, Ahmed Ibrahim, Executive Director of the Fujairah International Marine Sports Club, and a number of heads of international marine sports federations from around the world.