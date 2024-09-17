His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, said in a speech on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, assuming the reins of power in the emirate.. “Today, we celebrate an inspiring national occasion and a history that marked a pivotal turning point in the journey of the UAE, and the Emirate of Fujairah in particular, which is the assumption of power by His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, on September 18, 1974.“

His Highness added that this day is a reminder of a journey full of giving, wisdom and leadership, and a bright page of construction and dedication for the sake of the nation’s advancement, strengthening the pillars of its renaissance and development, and raising its name high in the sky of ambition and achievement..

His Highness continued: Since His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah assumed power in the emirate, the journey of building people and urbanization began, completing what was established by the late Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqi, may God have mercy on him, and confirming an approach based on investing resources, empowering minds, building bridges of permanent communication between the leadership and the people, and developing vital sectors that have linked Fujairah to the requirements of the comprehensive development renaissance that the UAE has been – and still is – witnessing at all levels.“

He added: “With His Highness’s insightful vision, wise outlook, and personality full of determination and will, Fujairah continues its journey towards excellence today, and shines in the world’s forums in the fields of economy, knowledge, health, education, and the environment. His Highness has established that the comfort of the citizen and his decent life are at the forefront of the Fujairah government’s priorities, and at the top of its decisions, policies, and future plans, based on His Highness’s belief that building nations begins with building the human being.”.

His Highness pointed out that His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, has been keen, over five decades, to affirm the extension of the approach of national unity, consolidate the values ​​of the Union, instill it in the souls of generations, and spread its authentic principles among individuals and institutions of society, within an integrated societal and practical system that places its national unity and great ambition in the forefront. He said that the principles on which His Highness the Ruler of Fujairah was raised were embodied in His Highness’s thinking and leadership of the emirate, so that his personal traits of dream, wisdom and foresight became the keys to the national work that rose with the pillars of vital development, and contributed to its development with steadfast will and continuous effort for the sake of the supreme goal, which is the elevation of the homeland and the consolidation of its position among nations. He stressed that Fujairah is living today, under His Highness’s leadership, constant guidance and support, a new era of cultural and civilized openness, economic development and human communication with various countries of the world and qualitative development projects at the level of the emirate and abroad, and has become a destination that is pointed to with the finger, and attracts eyes and minds, in various fields that constitute major factors for growth, renaissance and development. At the end of his speech, he said, “We will continue the journey under His Highness’s leadership and guidance. You have provided us, my father, and His Highness, with a teacher and a leader, and we will continue to draw inspiration from your vision and wisdom, always the best in the journey of the nation and life.”“