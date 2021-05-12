His Excellency Dr. Muhammad Salim Al-Olama, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Foundation for Health Services, stressed the importance of the active and influential role played by the nursing cadres in the UAE to provide the best levels of health services in a way that contributes to establishing an integrated health care system according to the highest international standards within the UAE vision for the fifty years Coming.

The scholars said – in a statement today on the occasion of the World Nursing Day that falls on May 12 of each year – that the nursing profession is one of the foundations of the health system in the country and one of the highest human professions, which has been proven by the circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic, which highlighted the vital role of nursing staff within the first line of defense. Those who have made exceptional efforts with dedication and sincerity that have made a clear difference in the efficiency of the national response to health crises and emergencies, protect the health of society, and contribute to the UAE’s leadership in the quality of dealing with the pandemic in the world.

He stressed that the launch of the National Nursing and Midwifery Strategy with joint national efforts represents a qualitative leap and an important strategic step aimed at enhancing the position of the profession and applying international best practices in the field of nursing care in order to achieve the national strategic goals and support efforts aimed at achieving universal health coverage and sustainable development goals.