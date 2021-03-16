Dubai (Union)

Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: “What the United Arab Emirates has reached, since its establishment until today, was thanks to the great efforts made by our wise leadership.”

He affirmed that the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, in the year 2021 in the UAE, “the year of fifty”, will be a new beginning for a future whose goals are clear, and whose ambitions are great that exceed the limits of the impossible, indicating that the announcement of this year is the year of fifty, is an invitation to the people of the nation To contemplate the values ​​and achievements of the past with pride and pride in our founding fathers who laid the strong foundations for a country that dazzled the world, with what it achieved of a comprehensive civilizational renaissance, and with the pride, dignity and honor it provided to its citizens and residents.

He said, “Today, we must all work hand in hand in order to multiply efforts and work to create new ideas and quality initiatives that enhance the process of progress and prosperity in the country, so that the UAE is among the best countries in the world in all fields.”