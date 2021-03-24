The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, affirmed that with the departure of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the UAE lost a prominent national stature and an exceptional leader who placed the development of the nation and the advancement of the Emirati person at the top of the priorities, with his focus “may God have mercy on him” on encouraging excellence in education and health, and his interest By developing the sectors most connected to people’s lives, and his keenness to extend a helping hand to everyone in the Emirates and abroad.

Al-Gergawi said: “Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum has played a great role in consolidating the foundations of the UAE federation over the past five decades, and“ God have mercy on him, ”was a model for the success story of the Emirates that inspired the region and became an example to be emulated in various fields.

He offered his condolences to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates, asking God Almighty for the lost nation to be blessed with the mercy of his mercy and his great forgiveness.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

