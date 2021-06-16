Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, received Muhammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, as part of the visit of the UAE government delegation to Uzbekistan, which comes within the framework of continuous efforts to strengthen the distinguished bilateral relations between the two countries and activate partnership in various areas of modernizing government work.

The Uzbek President welcomed the UAE delegation and praised the solid relations between the two countries and the fruitful partnership in various fields, which represents a global model for government partnerships aimed at serving societies.

Mohammed Al Gergawi stressed that the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and his brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, are to consolidate an exceptional relationship between the UAE and Uzbekistan in all sectors. Especially since the UAE has adopted, since its establishment, an approach based on building bridges of cooperation with friendly countries and working to support their development efforts to contribute effectively to shaping a better future for peoples.

Al Gergawi said: “The Emirati-Uzbek cooperation covers 25 axes and includes 160 initiatives… The goal is for the Emirati-Uzbek partnership to be strategic and long-term.”

Al Gergawi added that the UAE is keen to transfer its development experience in various fields and harness it to serve friendly peoples and governments. His Excellency said: “The government’s knowledge and expertise that the UAE possesses is one of the most important assets that the country exports to its partners around the world.”

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs stressed that the existing relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the UAE are heading towards further expansion and diversification, and that the visit of the UAE delegation to Uzbekistan constitutes a continuation of the expansion of fruitful partnership frameworks between the two countries in the governmental fields, and the adoption of new axes of the successful partnership that has continued for more than two years. Which now covers 25 axes, and 160 initiatives, of which 100 have been completed in full, while the work team continues at an accelerated pace to complete the implementation of the rest of the initiatives.

Achievements of the UAE-Uzbek Partnership.

It is worth noting that the UAE and the Republic of Uzbekistan enjoy distinguished relations in various fields, and these relations witnessed a strong impetus during the visit of the Uzbek President to the UAE last March, which witnessed the signing of cooperation and partnership agreements between the two countries. Uzbekistan signed in April 2019 an agreement for strategic partnership in government modernization, which includes launching joint initiatives and projects by benefiting from the experience of the UAE government in government accelerators, government quality, government services, smart applications, strategy, national plans, government performance, government innovation, leadership programs and capacity building, programming, and the future of Education, economics, global competitiveness, ease of doing business and other areas.

The partnership over two years witnessed the organization of workshops with the participation of officials and employees of the government of Uzbekistan, and the first cycle of government accelerators in Uzbekistan achieved great success in designing solutions to challenges, with the participation of 38 officials from 29 government agencies.

The first cycle of the One Million Uzbek Coders Initiative witnessed great success and the participation of about 500,000 male and female trainees in the initiative, which contributed to enhancing the capacity of Uzbek youth, empowering them with the language of the age, keeping pace with the rapid development in computer science and software, and allowing them to obtain job opportunities that enable them to employ their skills. In order to serve the future needs of Uzbekistan and contribute to the development of the digital economy, thus contributing to improving people’s lives and building a better future.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

