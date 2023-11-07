The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, confirmed that the annual meetings of the UAE government, which begin under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai. May God protect him, it represents a pause for evaluation, review, diagnosing reality, and determining national priorities during the coming period, indicating that it is a pause for presenting issues and challenges in all transparency. It is the largest national forum that brings together national and local bodies, and an annual opportunity to unify efforts, mobilize energies, and work within… One nation team, in the spirit of unity.

He said in his speech during the opening of the annual meetings of the UAE government in 2023: “Our goal, as set by the wise leadership, is to consolidate the development experience, enhance the country’s global competitiveness, and raise the standard of living and quality of life for the people of the Emirates and everyone who lives on its land.”

He added: “We are an economic country that connects the east of the world to its west, and its north to its south. More than 190 nationalities live on its soil, with their own cultures, beliefs, differences, and affiliations. We are a country that influences, and is affected by, its surroundings and the world, and the most powerful way to influence events in the region positively is through building a successful, inspiring, and motivating economic model for the people. Our duty that the leadership has set for us is to work to consolidate our economy, enhance our competitiveness, develop our services, build our young national cadres, and strengthen “Cohesion and solidarity in our society.”

He stressed that “our greatest mission that we are working on is to improve the quality of life in our country, build bridges of cooperation with all countries around us, strengthen our global partnerships, and consolidate the reputation of the UAE in all forums.” Today, the UAE, with its strategic weight and global influence, is strong and capable of influence because of its achievements, partnerships, and reputation among countries. These achievements are what created the credibility of the Emirates, from the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, until our era today under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and they are what put us in a position Impact on many issues. “Common interests bring distances closer together and stimulate cooperation.”

He said: “The days have taught us that the time of crises is the time of the biggest decisions. Our strongest economic decisions and transformational projects were during the largest contemporary crisis that humanity has experienced, the Corona crisis, starting with legislative changes such as ownership and residency laws, through which the UAE was able to become the second largest global destination for attracting wealthy people in the world. We also witnessed the change of the work system and the launch of projects. Major, signing comprehensive partnership agreements, launching new economic agendas, launching the 50 Principles, announcing the largest Emiratisation program in the country’s history, and others. All of this happened during the biggest crisis we ever experienced, and today we are reaping the benefits of doubling our work during crises.”

He added: “When many countries stopped and waited for the crisis to end so that they could resume their development work, we were doubly busy in formulating a new wave of major decisions that generated economic momentum and a major development movement.”

Al-Gergawi stressed that “the multiple crises that the world is going through today require us to come up with a new positive package of major decisions, by setting new priorities in our development agenda, the new form of our economy, our plan for economic diversification, and our strategies to enhance our competitiveness in the business environment, enhance citizens’ entrepreneurship, and strengthen our national identity.” Our economic, food, cyber, and energy security, and how can we protect our achievements, preserve our gains, and continue to build our international trade relations.”

He said: “Last year, the UAE government launched the ‘We are the Emirates 2031’ vision, which reflects the vision of our leadership for the next ten years. It included 152 transformational government projects in all sectors, in which 39 federal agencies participated, and 94% of their projects were completed this year. We are, thanks to God, the most economically active country, the best regionally, and the most competitive globally. This year, the UAE entered the list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world in terms of soft power, and topped the countries of the Middle East and North Africa on the global index of food security. The UAE ranked fourth globally in international tourist spending with a total of 224 billion dirhams last year, outperforming long-established countries such as France, Italy, Turkey and Germany. The country joined the BRICS organization, and non-oil foreign trade recorded a new, unprecedented number in the first half of this year, exceeding one trillion and 239 billion dirhams, with a growth of 14.4%, thus continuing its upward path since 2020.

He added: “With regard to internal files, the UAE has achieved the same priority, qualitative leaps as well. Regarding the Emiratisation file, the most important file that has preoccupied the government for many years, and which was presented with all boldness and seriousness two years ago, we succeeded through the (Nafis) program in employing about 54 thousand new citizens in the private sector, bringing their number today to more than 84 thousand citizens…an achievement. We must be proud of him in this most important file, and we are turning to new mechanisms to achieve qualitative leaps in localization in all sectors, and strengthening the role of the educational system to empower citizens with the skills necessary to achieve qualitative localization.”

He said: “This year we also saw a great achievement and rapid implementation of the directives of His Highness the President, may God protect him, in the education file, as 11 complexes were opened within (Zayed Educational Complexes), each educational complex equivalent to four schools, and their combined capacity reaches about 28. One thousand male and female students, all within a record period of no more than eight months. These are the fruits of the efforts of the sincere work teams that continued day and night to implement the leadership’s directives in serving the nation, and this is the result of complete frankness in the annual meetings.”

He pointed out that “three years ago, the UAE government launched a comprehensive legislative transformation project, which is the largest of its kind in the history of our country since its founding. Because we know that the stronger and more modern the laws are, the stronger and more modern the countries are. So we began by counting more than 920 federal laws, 40% of which were issued before the millennium, and our priority was to develop specialized laws that keep pace with the speed of developmental and cultural development in the country. Today, we have 200 specialized laws in force that regulate the sectors of economics, climate change, genomics, biotechnology, virtual assets, renewable energy, e-commerce, and others. During the past three years, we have updated more than half of the federal laws out of a total of 200 specialized laws, meaning that the rate of updating our legislation reached 57%. We were able to reduce the percentage of laws issued before the millennium to less than 10%. This is thanks to the efforts of more than 150 federal and local government agencies, and with the participation of more than 2,600 legal employees and specialized experts.”

Al-Gergawi added, “Today the UAE excels in more than 430 regional development indicators, and leads in 186 global indicators, and is among the top ten countries in the world in the field of competitiveness, due to the government’s ability to adapt to changes. It is the first country in attracting talent, the fastest country in adopting technology, the first Arab and Islamic country in space programs, and the only country that has reached Mars.”

He stated, “The UAE has the most advanced military industry in the Arab region, and it is the country whose national airlines together have the largest aircraft fleet in the world. More than 130 million people pass through our airports, and we attract more than 25 million visitors annually, outperforming all countries in the region. Today we live in a country that is considered the most connected to the continents of the world, and we have a strategic investment presence in more than 50 global markets,” stressing that being reminded of these achievements is a powerful driver so that we do not stop, wait, or retreat. In our world today, the rise is rapid and the decline is even faster.

Muhammad Al-Gergawi:

• The UAE, with its strategic weight and global influence, is strong and capable of influence due to its achievements, partnerships, and reputation among countries.

• Our strongest decisions were in the biggest crisis humanity has ever experienced, which is the Corona crisis, and today we are reaping the benefits of doubling our work during crises.

• Today we have 200 specialized laws in force that regulate sectors of the economy and vital sectors.

• We have achieved qualitative leaps in priority internal files, most notably the Emiratisation file.

• The UAE is the most economically active country, the best regionally, and the most competitive globally.

• This year, the UAE entered the list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world in terms of soft power.

• 57% update rate on our legislation during the past three years.