Mohammed Al Gergawi: Our goal is to consolidate the development experience, enhance the country’s global competitiveness, and improve the quality of life for the people of the Emirates

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Mohammed Al Gergawi, confirmed that the annual meetings of the UAE government, which begin under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and headed by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, It represents a pause for evaluation, review, diagnosing reality, and determining national priorities during the coming period, indicating that it is a pause for presenting issues and challenges in all transparency. It is the largest national forum that brings together all national and local parties, and it is an annual opportunity to unify efforts, mobilize energies, and work within the nation’s team. One, and in the spirit of union.

He said, in his speech during the opening of the annual meetings of the UAE government in 2023, “Our goal, as set by the wise leadership, is to consolidate the development experience, enhance the country’s global competitiveness, and raise the standard of living and quality of life for the people of the Emirates and everyone who lives on its land.”

He added: We are an economic country that connects the east of the world to its west, and its north to its south. More than 190 nationalities live on its soil, with their own cultures, beliefs, differences, and affiliations. We are a country that influences and is affected by its surroundings and the world, and the most powerful way to influence events in the region positively is through building a successful, inspiring and moving economic model for the people. Our duty that the leadership has set for us is to work to consolidate our economy, enhance our competitiveness, develop our services, build our young national cadres, and strengthen Cohesion and solidarity in our society.

He stressed that our major mission that we are working on is to improve the quality of life in our country, build bridges of cooperation with all countries around us, strengthen our global partnerships, and consolidate the reputation of the UAE in all forums. The UAE today, with its strategic weight and global influence, is strong and capable of influence because of its achievements and partnerships. and its reputation among countries; These achievements are what created the credibility of the Emirates, from the era of the founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God have mercy on him, until our era today under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, and they are what put us in a position Influence on many issues, as common interests bridge distances and stimulate cooperation.

He said: The days have taught us that the time of crises is the time of the biggest decisions. Our strongest economic decisions and transformational projects were in the largest contemporary crisis that humanity has experienced, the Corona crisis, starting with legislative changes such as ownership and residency laws, through which the UAE was able to become the second largest global destination for attracting owners. Wealth in the world, as we witnessed the change of the labor system, the launch of major projects, the signing of comprehensive partnership agreements, the launch of new economic agendas, the launch of the 50 Principles, the announcement of the largest Emiratisation program in the history of the country, and others. All of this happened during the biggest crisis we ever experienced, and today we are reaping the benefits of doubling our work during crises.

He added: When many countries stopped and waited for the crisis to end so that they could resume their development work, we were doubly busy formulating a new wave of major decisions that generated economic momentum and a major development movement.

He stressed that the multiple crises that the world is going through today require us to come up with a new positive package of major decisions, by defining new priorities in our development agenda, the new shape of our economy and our plan for economic diversification, and our strategies to enhance our competitiveness in the business environment, enhance citizens’ entrepreneurship, and enhance our national identity and security. Economic, food, cyber, and energy security and how we can protect our achievements, preserve our gains, and continue to build our international trade relations.

Mohammed Al Gergawi said: Last year, the UAE government launched the “We are the Emirates 2031” vision, which reflects the vision of our leadership for the next ten years. It included 152 transformational government projects in all sectors, in which 39 federal entities participated, and 94% of their projects were completed for this year. We are, thanks to God, the most economically active country, the best regionally, and the most competitive globally. This year, the UAE entered the list of the 10 most powerful countries in the world in terms of soft power, and topped the countries of the Middle East and North Africa on the global index of food security. The UAE ranked fourth globally in international tourist spending, with a total of 224 billion dirhams last year alone, outperforming well-establ