Mohammed Al-Gergawi during “Davos”: “Corona” is accelerating the transformation of the future government

Dubai (Al-Ittihad) – His Excellency Muhammad Abdullah Al-Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, affirmed that the world’s governments are facing new challenges that call for reforming concepts and designing different business models that enhance readiness for the future, indicating that the effects of the emerging coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic have been imposed on Governments adopt practices and approaches that have pushed towards establishing a future methodology and accelerating the application of innovative solutions to face challenges.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi said, during his participation in the session “Consolidating the principles and practices of social capitalism” within the axis of “Leading Transformation and Responsible Industrial Growth”, as part of the UAE government’s participation in the activities of the “Davos Agenda 2021”, organized by the World Economic Forum from 25 to 29 January Under the slogan “a pivotal year to rebuild trust”, the UAE government, led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “May God protect him”, focuses on consolidating global partnerships and supporting international efforts to find innovative solutions for various The challenges facing the comprehensive global development process, which contribute to creating a better future.

The session was opened by Professor Klaus Schwab, Founder and President of the World Economic Forum, and was attended by Anand Mahendra, Chairman of the Mahindra Group in India, and Ilham Qadri, CEO and Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Belgian Company, Solvay, and moderated by John Defterios, a broadcaster at CNN.

Al-Gergawi pointed out that the focus of the World Economic Forum in the Davos Agenda 2021 on rebuilding global confidence reflects the importance of joint international action to enable governments to enhance their readiness and ability to make decisions and develop more effective and sustainable solutions that anticipate the changes and reflect positively on the global development process, stressing The partnership between the UAE government and the World Economic Forum aims to formulate new visions and ideas to meet current and future challenges, enhance government resilience, and develop a system of future opportunities by making use of innovative solutions and the tools of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Corona … successive waves

In his speech, Muhammad Al-Gergawi touched on government efforts to manage the pandemic globally over the past 11 months, indicating that the Corona challenge is still continuing in the form of successive waves that hit the world, pointing out that exactly a year ago in the first months of the virus outbreak, the total number of infections reached 2014 infections and 52 Deaths, while it has now reached (within a year) about 100 million infections, and two million deaths, which means that the speed of the virus’s spread reached 4 million times within one year.

He added that the signs of the post-pandemic phase will not loom soon, and the virus will remain with us for several years, and we will need to vaccinate the world’s population, and according to available information, more than 63 million vaccine doses have been given in 56 countries, and in the United Arab Emirates it happened. 25% of the population is on the vaccine so far, and it is estimated that the expected number of people who will receive the vaccine by 2022 will reach 3.7 billion.

Mohammed Al-Gergawi pointed out that governments around the world have spent more than $ 12 trillion since March 2020, in the form of stimulus packages and financial support to protect companies, families and social groups less fortunate, stressing that with the continuation of the pandemic, governments must ensure business continuity and achieve rapid economic recovery. Adopting technology, adopting more flexible and agile government models, and adopting digital solutions at the core of government work mechanisms, in light of the current global digital economy reaching $ 11.5 trillion.

5 main trends

Al-Gergawi added: “We meet today through a virtual platform, and our new standard is that we will not return to the life we ​​used to know. We must adapt to the hybrid world and live with the virus, and governments must play a greater role in caring for the less fortunate, in light of what it will witness. The future is due to the widening gap between societal groups, which confirms the importance of adopting the “no one is left behind” policy that was previously adopted to promote equal opportunities in education, and now we need it in a fair and comprehensive distribution of the vaccine.

The Minister of Cabinet Affairs said that the world is witnessing many transformations, which are concentrated in five main trends that are reflected in the future of governments, namely: the decline of globalization and the orientation of countries towards interest in internal affairs, increasing confidence in governments, developing national data to ensure national sovereignty, designing a new governance model, in addition to To strengthen partnerships with the private sector, which are no longer an intellectual luxury in governments’ preparation for the future.

Governance standards

Professor Klaus Schwab, founder and CEO of the World Economic Forum, confirmed that the business philosophy is witnessing a change from the shareholder capitalism model to the social capitalism model, driven by the effects of the new Corona virus pandemic on the world level, to focus on the climate and humanitarian impacts on societies.

He emphasized that global events contribute to accelerating the adoption of “impact investment” among companies, aimed at creating a social and environmental impact, and preserving the financial benefits gained for companies, thus contributing to enhancing their participation in addressing future societal challenges, and said: “We see many global companies adopt development goals. Sustainable 2030 strategies and policies.

The session dealt with the role of governments and legislative bodies in supporting economic development, the importance of governments ’contribution to designing the post-” Covid-19 “world, ways of coordination with investors, the business sector and various segments of society in implementing future plans and strategies, and the need to rely on a common set of standards and special indicators. To achieve the global sustainable development goals.

Emirati participation

A number of ministers in the UAE government are participating in the activities of the “Davos Agenda 2021”. Her Excellency Hessa bint Essa Bu Hamid, Minister of Community Development, will speak in a session entitled “Promoting Safe Digital Content”, while His Excellency Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, will participate in a session entitled “Applying the principles of social capitalism in the Middle East and North Africa,” His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work applications, speaks in a session entitled “Employing data in designing societies.”

1500 leaders from more than 70 countries

More than 1500 of the world’s most prominent leaders, officials and experts from business sector, government and civil society leaders from more than 70 countries participate in the activities of the Davos Agenda 2021, which is organized virtually remotely, and more than ten thousand young leaders from institutions representatives participate in the forum’s work. Civil societies, and more than 1,000 private sector leaders on the Davos agenda, including members and partners of the World Economic Forum, as well as more than 500 CEOs of the world’s most prominent companies.