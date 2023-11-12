His Excellency Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defense Affairs, opened this morning the activities of the eleventh session of the Dubai International Conference of Air Force Commanders, in the presence of Her Excellency Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology, and His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Defense Affairs. A country for artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and remote work applications, and a number of senior officers of the Ministry of Defense, senior leaders of the Air Forces from brotherly and friendly countries, and an elite group of CEOs of major national, regional, and international companies specialized in defense industries in the field of aviation, advanced technology in space science, and artificial intelligence.

This conference, which is held in conjunction with the launch of the 18th session of the Dubai Airshow 2023, is one of the largest and most important global gatherings of military leaders in the field of air forces, as this year witnessed the attendance of more than 80 official delegations from all over the world, in addition to an elite group of CEOs of the most prominent national, regional and international specialized companies.

In his opening speech, His Excellency said: The United Arab Emirates is always proud to host such important events that take us towards horizons of work and achievement in the field of aviation to achieve the desired goals and move us towards a prosperous and promising future with the support of the wise leadership.

His Excellency stressed, saying: We are following steady and promising steps and investing in all opportunities thanks to the unlimited support provided by the wise leadership in the UAE in the areas of development, scientific research and investment in the Emirati capabilities to benefit from scientific and technical expertise from various parts of the world, since the launch of the conference in its first edition before… For 20 years, specialists and stakeholders in this vital sector are keen on active and continuous participation, to exchange experiences, learn about the experiences of other countries, and learn about the lessons learned to formulate a promising and sustainable future to meet the needs of the markets specialized in the field of aviation and space sciences.

The conference represents an exceptional opportunity for decision-makers and leaders of the Air Force and Air Defense to meet and discuss the latest developments in the fields of strategic planning, artificial intelligence, and aircraft technologies, to achieve a balance between advanced and traditional technology solutions. This year, the conference discussed three pivotal discussion sessions that highlighted the most important transformations and developments in the Air Force.

In the first session, which was held under the title “Leadership in the Information Age,” an elite group of senior representatives from the Italian Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the United Arab Emirates Air Force and Air Defense gathered to discuss the evolving challenges facing Air Force leaders. They discussed key topics such as preparing Airmen navigate a high-tech operating environment, adapt to the changing nature of warfare in a world centered on information and data, and develop information leaders capable of inspiring change in a world dependent on artificial intelligence technologies.

The second session, entitled “Development – Education, Equipment and Training,” was attended by senior officers from the US Air Forces Central Command, the Indian Air Force, and the former Chief of Information at the US Department of the Air Force, during which discussions revolved around improving decision-making processes. By leveraging emerging capabilities to overcome command and control challenges, manned and unmanned teams, and adopting artificial intelligence technologies to accelerate the effectiveness of combat forces.

The conference concluded its activities with the third session, entitled “Workforce – Talent Recruitment and Retention,” with contributions from the French Air and Space Forces, the Japanese Air Self-Defense Forces, and the RAND Air Forces. Topics of discussion during the session included: Redefining civil-military partnerships. The role of the private sector in unleashing innovation, talent, and skills in the Air Force, addressing future threats by developing a new cadre of professionals needed in fifth-generation air power, and exploring the impact of space and artificial intelligence on future military requirements.

Over the past two decades, the Dubai International Air Force Commanders’ Conference has provided an ideal platform for air force leaders from around the world to discuss the most pressing strategic and operational challenges facing the air force, as the air power model changes as multi-domain operations continue to develop the role of space and cyberspace. For the Air Force, which requires a qualitative shift in recruitment, training and operations methods, the Dubai International Air Force Commanders Conference represents an essential forum for allies and partners to meet at high levels of leadership with the aim of exchanging ideas and lessons learned and planning for future forces.