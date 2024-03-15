69-year-old economist takes office at a time when the Palestinian Authority is under pressure for reform

Economist Mohammad Mustafá was appointed Prime Minister of Palestine on Thursday (14 March 2024), the official agency reported Wafa. The ANP (Palestinian National Authority) has been without a head of government since February, when Mohammed Shtayyeh resigned.

At 69 years old, Mustafá has been president of the Board of Directors of the Palestine Investment Fund since 2015. He has previously served as deputy prime minister and minister of Economy of the ANP. He is an advisor to President Mahmoud Abbas and worked at the World Bank.

Shtayyeh resigned from his position on February 26. Upon resigning, he told journalists that the escalation of violence in the West Bank and Jerusalem, as well as the “genocide” and the “hunger” in Gaza, demanded “new government and political agreements”. Abbas accepted the resignation.

Leadership in Palestine is divided between the ANP, which operates in the West Bank (territory occupied by Israel), and Hamas, which commands the Gaza Strip. Shtayyeh left the government at a time when the United States was pushing for reform of the Palestinian Authority. The North American country requires the organization to create a political structure capable of governing the Gaza Strip when the war ends.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on the other hand, does not agree with the creation of a Palestinian state.

