Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Asif has accused his country’s fast bowlers of rigging in terms of age. He said that Pakistan’s fast bowlers hide their true age by rigging. He even went on to say that bowlers who identify themselves as 17–18 years old are actually 27–28 years old.

Asif, who has played 23 Tests, 38 ODIs and 11 T20Is for Pakistan, said, “He is very old. The paper is written 17–18 years old, but it is actually 27–28 years old. He does not have much flexibility to put 20-25 overs in his body.

During the YouTube show with former Pakistan wicketkeeper batsman Kamran Akmal, Asif said, ‘I think it has been 5-6 years that a fast bowler has taken 10 wickets in a Test match. We drip saliva by looking at pitches like New Zealand. ‘

He further added, “They don’t even know how to bow their bodies during bowling, they are not able to stand upright on the field after putting a spell of 5-6 overs.”



Pakistan’s team faced a crushing defeat by 101 runs in the first match of the two-match Test series against New Zealand. Asif said, ‘Pakistan’s fast bowlers do not have the necessary control in the current era. It has been almost 5-6 years but no single Pakistani fast bowler has taken 10 wickets in a Test match.

38-year-old Asif said, “There is no question of dropping the ball as a paceer.” I never missed a ball without taking five wickets. These young players do not have the necessary knowledge. They do not know how to keep the batsman on the front foot, how not to let them take runs and how to bowl on different wickets. When he bowls on the wicket, the ball goes towards the leg side. They do not have control.

Asif took 106 wickets in 23 Tests in his career, including 5 wickets 7 times and 10 wickets once. In ODIs, he took 46 wickets in 38 matches and 13 wickets in the team international career.