Karachi: Former Pakistan captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the Mohammad Amir retirement dispute will have a negative impact on the country’s cricket. Amir recently quit international cricket due to differences with the team management.

Inzamam told the media in Lahore on Thursday, “Aamir’s decision will not affect our bowling resources or strength as life goes on but it will affect our cricket and its influence.”

Inzamam said, “Such things should not happen.” If Aamir was unhappy with one or two people in the team management, then he should have spoken directly to the head coach Misbah-ul-Haq. If needed, even from the officials of Pakistan Cricket Board. The decision was to be taken only after that. “He said,” He had differences with bowling coach Waqar Yunus. If his problem is not solved, then he should have adopted this path.

Pakistan cricket board was accused of mental torture

Significantly, Pakistan’s star cricketer Mohammad Aamir has said goodbye to cricket shortly before. He made serious allegations like mental torture on the Pakistan Cricket Board, saying that he cannot play inside the current management and is taking an indefinite break.

Let me tell you that Mohammad Aamir was accused of spot fixing in 2010, after which his play was banned for five years. After the ban, he again returned and bowling brilliantly, played an important role in giving the Pakistan team the title of Champions Trophy for the first time.

