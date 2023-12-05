Emirati President Mohamed Bin Zayed (right) and King Mohamed VI of Morocco on Monday in Abu Dhabi. DRISS BENMALEK / MAP (MAP / EFE)

This Monday, Mohamed VI made his first official trip in five years, apart from vacations abroad, to seal in the United Arab Emirates the financing of infrastructure projects that will mark the future of Morocco. Accompanied by eight ministers and numerous senior officials, the monarch of the Alawite dynasty has signed, together with the Emirati head of State, Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed, a dozen memorandums of understanding to finance works such as the extension of the high-speed network to Marrakech. speed of his country, the first and only operation on the African continent, or the construction of superports, (on the line of Tangier Med) in Dakhla (formerly Spanish Villa Cisneros) in Western Sahara, and Nador, near Melilla.

Morocco’s water sector has also been highlighted in the principles of financing agreements closed with the Emirates. The Spanish group Acciona has just been commissioned in November to build and operate, together with two Moroccan companies, the new Casablanca mega desalination plant, budgeted at 800 million euros, intended to supply between 550,000 and 820,000 cubic meters of water daily to the seven million inhabitants of the largest metropolitan area of ​​the Maghreb country. The local partner companies are Afriquía Gaz and Green of Africa, both controlled by the family of Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Ajanuch.

The Emirati investment program in Morocco between 2024 and 2029 also includes the modernization of the airports of Casablanca, Marrakesh, Nador and Dakhla. It also includes collaboration projects in the energy sectors, such as green hydrogen, and agriculture, in particular the construction of irrigation reservoirs. In the field of tourist real estate developments, it expressly mentions the Mediterranean coast of the Rif, the Atlantic coast of Tarfaya, facing the Canary Islands, and that of Dakhla, in the former Spanish colony of the Sahara that Morocco has administered since 1975. Rabat finally offers a “strategic cooperation” for the joint exploitation of fertilizer projects, together with the state-owned company OCP, the world’s leading exporter of phosphates, and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, with respect to the projected gas pipeline between Nigeria and Morocco.

Since attending the commemoration of the centenary of the end of the First World War in Paris in November 2018, Mohamed VI had not made official visits, except for a protocol greeting, last February in Bangui, to the President of Gabon Ali Bongo , who was deposed by a military coup six months later. The Moroccan king remained on vacation in that same African country from the end of 2022 until last March. At the beginning of September, he had to interrupt his stay in Paris (where he spent about four months in 2022), a few days after arriving, to urgently return to Rabat after the strong earthquake that shook the Atlas region south of Marrakech. .

With around 12 billion euros, the United Arab Emirates is the second largest investor in Morocco, behind France. Together with the United Kingdom, Qatar and Spain, it was one of four countries authorized, due to their close relations, to send rescue teams to assist the victims of the recent Atlas earthquake, which claimed the lives of nearly three thousand people in rural areas.

