Umm Al Quwain (Al Ittihad)

Mohamed Mohamed Saleh, Director General of the Federal Authority for Water and Electricity said that in light of the problem of water scarcity, which is a global challenge that has always been the most sleepless for people in various parts of the world, the challenge is greater in the Middle East region, in which the UAE is located at its heart, as it is the most scarce and scarce region In this vital and indispensable resource. He added: In light of the country’s wise leadership realizing the sensitivity of this challenge and its dimensions, it has taken the lead in launching the Water Security Strategy 2036, which includes a number of basic strategic programs and a set of supportive and complementary axes, aimed in its entirety to ensure the sustainability and continuity of access to water under conditions. All, and this strategy gains its importance from the growing demand for water in the country, in light of the comprehensive development programs in various sectors, regions and the Emirates.

He stressed: We are proud to be a key participant in achieving the National Water Security Strategy, through a number of huge strategic projects in the sectors of production, storage and extension, on top of which is the new Umm Al Quwain desalination plant with a capacity of 150 million gallons per day, which is the largest of its kind in the region, as well as Efforts aimed at the actual rationalization of consumption and effective community awareness in this field, calling on the occasion of World Water Day, for the continuation and activation of fruitful partnerships and concerted efforts between governments, the private sector and civil society organizations, in order to provide sustainable solutions in this vital sector.