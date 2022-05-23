Mohamed Salah won the Castrol Playmaker of the Season award for his incredible performance with Liverpool. The Egyptian was the team’s top scorer and He finished the Premier League with 23 goals. That led to him sharing the Golden Boot with Tottenham’s Son Heung-min.
In addition to his great scoring streak, Salah was the top assister of the season with 13 assistsyes They were excellent moments throughout the year and he treated himself to scoring in five consecutive games between October and November, and another three in April.
Liverpool was on the verge of the title, but Manchester City managed to keep the trophy. Klopp’s men did their homework against Wolves, but it was not enough. Both teams reached the last date with a difference of one point and Pep Guardiola’s team achieved an incredible comeback against Aston Villa. Ikay Gundogan, who came on from the substitutes’ bench, was the great hero and one of those responsible for the final 3-2.
Liverpool was not reached by the 3-1 comeback against Wolves and Salah’s goal did not serve minutes from the end. The title was once again in the hands of Manchester City and now they will seek revenge in the Champions League final against Real Madrid.
