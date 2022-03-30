The link between these stars and others, is that they will not be playing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mohamed Salah missed a penalty kick in the Egyptian team’s exit against its Senegalese counterpart, on Tuesday, from the African qualifiers for the World Cup, a match that saw water bottles thrown at the Liverpool star and his companions and laser lights were shining in their faces while they were executing penalty kicks.

This was another disappointing episode for Salah after his country lost the previous African Nations Championship against Senegal as well, and even on penalties as well.

Salah had participated in the 2018 World Cup in Russia, despite a shoulder injury, and he was not in the best condition when the Egyptian team was eliminated from the group stage.

As for Riyad Mahrez, he was part of the Algerian national team, which suffered a shocking defeat in the last minute of its match against Cameroon on Tuesday at its home.

With this, the Manchester City winger will have to wait another 4 years to appear in the World Cup.

Halland was forced to watch the important match of his country, Norway, against the Netherlands, in November, due to an injury, so that his team lost the match and ranked third in its group and thus missed the World Cup.

Despite his return from international retirement in early 2021, the injury prevented Ibrahimovic from helping his country Sweden qualify for the World Cup in Qatar when he lost to Poland in the play-off match.

The list of stars who will also miss the World Cup includes Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, Colombian winger Luis Diaz, and the brilliant Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak.