And Mohamed Salah published, on his official account on the “Instagram” platform, a picture of the legend Pele, and wrote in English: “Farewell, football legend.”

The post received great interaction among Salah’s followers, who number more than 55 million, as more than 700,000 followers liked the post and more than 3,500 commented on it until Friday noon.

Mohamed Salah was not spared from the controversy among his followers this time as well.

Pele left our world, Thursday, in a hospital in Sao Paulo, where he had been staying since last November, after he suffered complications from colon cancer, which doctors discovered he had in September of 2021.

Pele is seen by many as the greatest player in football history, as he was able to break records, most notably winning the World Cup three times.

The late star, Pele, praised the performance of Mohamed Salah, after he won the Player of the Season award in the English Premier League by the Professional Players Association in 2018.

Pele said at the time: “Congratulations, Mohamed Salah, on the award for the best player in the English Premier League, after a wonderful season. There is still a lot to offer in the Champions League and the World Cup. It is great to watch you.”