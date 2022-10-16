Salah received a long pass from his colleague goalkeeper Alison and tamed it with skill, then went at full speed and shook goalkeeper Ederson from a solo position in the 76th minute, so that Liverpool succeeded in recovering from its worst start in the competition after eight rounds since the 2012-2013 season.

The Egypt captain was far from his level, as were many of his teammates, but after scoring the fastest hat-trick in the Champions League in a 7-1 victory over Rangers last week, he managed to beat City decisively.

Liverpool won its first victory in four games, and its tally became 13 points and became eighth, while City’s balance froze at 23 points, after its first loss this season, in second place, four points behind leaders Arsenal.

Salah said in a television interview, “This is always a difficult opponent, whether at home or away. It is difficult to keep the ball and we try to collect points and our ranking is not excellent, but this is one match and we will continue to move forward.”

The match witnessed great excitement, especially in the second half, and Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp received a red card towards the end for protesting against not calculating a mistake for Salah.

What reflects the strength of the two teams is that Liverpool entered the match without losing any home in the league in 27 matches, while it did not lose in 22 matches away from home.

“Today we created many chances and when I missed the first opportunity, I was calm because I knew the second chance would come. I just tried to keep my focus and put the ball in the net because I missed the first opportunity and I was lucky,” Salah said.

With this goal, Salah directly participated in 14 goals against City in all competitions with Liverpool, with nine goals and five assists, which is the most against any competitor for his current club.

City pressed Liverpool with all its might in the last minutes in the hope of a tie and increased tension between the players and Klopp received a red card.

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez missed two chances to boost the hosts’ progress while Virgil van Dijk stepped in to save more than one attempt for City.