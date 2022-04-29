Mohamed Salah is the best player in the Premier, according to the British press

Liverpool attacker Mohamed Salah was named best male soccer player of the season by English journalistswhich have awarded Chelsea striker Sam Kerr in the women’s category.

Mohamed Salah and his distinction

Salah celebrates in a Liverpool victory.

The Egyptian received 48% of the votes, ahead of midfielders Kevin de Bruyne and Declan Rice, players from Manchester City and West Ham respectively.

The pharaoh of Liverpool is one of the great architects of his team’s current success, still with options to win the four titles of the season (League Cup, FA Cup, Champions League and Premier League).

This season, with 22 goals scored, He is the top scorer and also the player who has given the most assists (13). Across all competitions, Salah has scored 30 goals and Liverpool fans expect him to renew his contract, which currently links him with the ‘red’ club until 2023. It is the second time that the 29-year-old striker has won this trophy, after to achieve it in 2018.

In the women’s category, Australian striker Sam Kerr won with 40% of the vote, beating Arsenal’s Dutch international Vivianne Miedema and Manchester City’s English Lauren Hemp.

Salah and Kerr will receive their awards during the ‘Footballer of the Year’ gala, which will take place in London on May 5.

AFP