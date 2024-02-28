After the historic signing of Cristiano Ronaldo, the Saudi Pro League continued to invest large amounts of money in signing world-class players in the last summer transfer market, such as Neymar, Benzema and Fabinho, among many others. Now, Saudi league negotiators are trying to attract other big names from world football to the Middle East.
There is a list of 100 possible options with a top 20 of the main wishes, occupied by world-class players. Among the managers that make up the Saudi Pro League there is great hope and conviction that half of the players who occupy that top will end up arriving in Arabia in the next market. Something similar happened already in the summer of 2023.
More news on the transfer market
And on the podium of this wish list are Salah and De Bruyne, both of whom 90min understands that they have become the main objectives of this league.
For its part, in Saudi Arabia there is positive thinking around the fact that Salah could be open to a move to the Arab country at some point. A new approach will take place for the Liverpool star next summer, given that the player will face his last season of contract at the English club. However, it is not at all clear that the Egyptian intends to leave Anfield in the next transfer market, with the possibility of a new agreement between club and player that could occur soon.
On the other hand we have the case of Kevin De Bruyne. The Manchester City midfielder's representatives have not yet commented on the possibility of a move to Saudi Arabia.
Manchester City are confident that De Bruyne will end up signing a new contract, given that his agreement with the club currently expires in 2025. In addition, Pep Guardiola has publicly admitted his desire to continue working with the Belgian star.
“It's a question that has to be asked of him. My wish is for him to stay, but you never know,” said Pep Guardiola. “I have heard some rumours, but I don't know if there is an offer, if Saudi Arabia wants him. I would love for him to stay at the club until the end of his career, but everyone is what they are.”
The citizens They could demand a total transfer amount of more than 100 million euros in the event that a possible exit could occur, perhaps close to the 150 million that were offered for Salah last summer.
In Saudi Arabia the dream is that Salah would end up at Al Hilal to play alongside Neymar (in case the player stays), Ruben Neves and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, while De Bruyne could end up at Al Nassr or the Al Ittihad, who are working to try to close the transfer of central defender Raphael Varane from Manchester United.
The decision on the club in which the Belgian player would end up would be carried out internally in Saudi Arabia with the aim of avoiding a fight between the two clubs.
Thiago Alcántara is another name to take into account. Al Ettifaq are one of many Saudi Arabian clubs exploring the possibility of signing a pre-contract with the Liverpool midfielder.
And with the changes in some rules, allowing ten foreigners next season, although two born in 2003 or later, we will have to keep an eye on some names of young players. Although there is a main desire to buy, transfers will be taken into account to increase the level of future promises, as well as create links with top clubs.
Lorient's Eli Junior Kroupi, Dortmund's Almugera Kabar, Sampdoria's Facundo Gonzalez (on loan from Juventus) and Liverpool's Ben Doak, who is currently injured, are some of the names on the table to carry out temporary agreements.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Mohamed #Salah #Kevin #Bruyne #top #list #Saudi #Arabian #clubs
Leave a Reply