Mohamed Kenawy (Cairo)

“I do not know anything about this work from near or from afar, and all that is reported in this regard are untrue rumors, and I do not know their source.” “Street war”.

Saad told Al-Ittihad, “I was surprised by the hesitation of my name and that I was starring in the series consisting of 8 episodes and it will be shown on one of the electronic platforms and co-starring Sayed Ragab and Mirihan Hussein.”

Saad added: “I am currently preparing to launch my new song (Haboub Jara), which launched its promo a few days ago and achieved a very high rate of views and wide reactions from the audience. Distribution of Ahmed Khoudary. “

And he continued: “Her words say (In the lightning entry, I am because of fires, you are upset with me, but I am a passenger and a driver), while the song will be released during the next few hours.

He indicated that he is preparing to go through his first experiences in the radio drama that will be broadcast during the coming month of Ramadan, and to star in the radio series “29 Days”, written by Magdy Al-Kadash, and directed by Ali Masilhi, produced by Muhammad Abdel Latif, through the radio broadcasts of “Nile Radio” which is Mega, Heats, Melody and My People. “