Last February Mohamed Katir was suspended two years for a violation of the rules resulting from three location failures during a period of twelve months (February 28, April 3 and October 10) by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU), a unit dependent on the International Athletics Federation (World Athletics) in charge of controlling the whereabouts of the athletes in case they decide to carry out a control without prior notice.

Then the Spanish athlete, silver in 5,000 meters in the last World Cup, argued in a statement that it was “a simple file derived from the completion of location data on the ADAMS platform that could have generated location errors,” announcing that “I would defend in the appropriate instances and asking for respect for the right to the presumption of innocence.”

However, in June, the same AIU expanded the complaint about Katir, pointing to article 2.5 of the world anti-doping code, referring to ‘tampering’ or “manipulation or attempted manipulation of any part of the anti-doping control by an athlete or other person.” », an accusation that could increase the sanction of the Murcian middle-distance and long-distance runner from two to four years.

Manipulation attempt

Now that increase in punishment has been confirmed after ‘Sport Resolutions’, the body that manages the disciplinary procedures of World Athletics, has concluded that this violation of the aforementioned article 2.5 did exist.









The ‘tampering’ by Katir would have occurred on February 28, 2023, the date of the first of the localization failures, since the dates of the athlete’s trip by plane to Portugal were modified, not coinciding with those that the athlete had previously provided to the corresponding sports authorities.

Katir’s punishment, which does not affect his sporting achievements, is now extended until February 7, 2028since it began counting on February 7, 2024, although the Murcian can appeal this punishment before the TAS-CAS. If the punishment is not reduced, the 26-year-old athlete of Moroccan origin could see his sporting career in serious danger.