It would be exciting, but also very surprising: Mo Ihattaren who will play football again. The only 21-year-old footballer has to leave Juventus, which wants to clean up with players who cost a lot and yield nothing. Ihattaren reportedly earns 1.3 million a year at Juve, but due to all kinds of private troubles, he did not play for a second for the illustrious Italian club that took him over from PSV in 2021. Loan periods at Sampdoria and Ajax ended in debacles for the same reason. In fact, he has not played any matches for over two years.

And then the tweet from the Turkish journalist Salim Manav appeared the day before yesterday that the newly promoted Samsunspor – which already attracted the Zeeland defender Rick van Drongelen last week – wants Ihattaren and that he has terminated his contract with Juventus.

The latter is uncertain. Juventus has not communicated anything about it, but where one Italian journalist tells this site that it is true, the other tweets that the problems with Ihattaren's contract have not yet been resolved. Yes, there are talks about that.

Ihattaren’s entourage – his brother is known to be his manager – does not respond to telephone or apps. Samsunspor (from the city of Samsun in northern Turkey, on the Black Sea) has also not revealed anything about Ihattaren. According to the Turkish sports site Ajanspor, Samsunspor would still have to pay a compensation for training costs to PSV.

Where Ihattaren is currently hanging out is unclear. Some information appeared on his Instagram account, such as photos of his marriage to Yasmine Driouch, but they have already disappeared. He would have gone to Dubai with her. The player himself is also involved in an investigation into the abuse of his girlfriend, although she regretted that report shortly after the incident.

