There will be no prisoners in the Hamas leadership. Israel’s intelligence services have been trying to hunt down Hamas leaders for 11 days, whom they already consider “the living dead,” in the words of a military spokesman. Mohamed Deif, the faceless military leader known today, hidden in the shadows and who has escaped death a dozen times, the last in 2021, is considered the mastermind of the surprise attack launched on the 7th, the deadliest since the war against Egypt and Syria in 1973. The executing agents also want the head of Yahia Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip, who spent 23 years, a third of his life, in Israeli prisons. From his exile in Qatar, the head of the Islamic resistance movement, Ismail Haniya, knows that he is also in the spotlight.

In the midst of the 2014 war, an Israeli airstrike targeting Deif’s home in Gaza resulted in the death of his wife and one of his young children. Born 58 years ago in the Khan Younis refugee camp, in the south of the Palestinian enclave (like Sinwar), the head of the Ezedín al Qasam brigades, whose real surname is Masri, remains Israel’s number one enemy since the end of the first Intifada, in 1993. The elite commandos of the army and the Shin Bet (internal security) had him within range several times, but he always managed to get to safety, even badly wounded, despite the missile attacks against his cars or their safe houses.

It never uses digital communication systems and sends its orders through a network of trusted couriers. No one has seen his supposedly disfigured face in a long time. His enemies in Israeli military and civilian intelligence claim that he has lost an eye and a hand; that he limps and suffers severe hearing damage since he was the Hamas movement’s chief explosives engineer.

“Today, the rage of Al Aqsa, the rage of our people and our nation is exploding. Today is your day to make this criminal entity understand [por Israel] that his time is up.” Shortly after the attack on the 7th, in which more than 1,300 Israelis, including civilians and soldiers, died amid scenes of barbarity, and another two hundred, including minors and women, were taken hostage, Mohamed Deif broadcast a message of audio in which he baptized the operation as “Al Aqsa Flood.” It was referring to the Esplanade of the Mosques in Jerusalem, which houses the symbols of identity for the Palestinians, while a wave of nearly 3,000 rockets was fired in the direction of Israel.

Mohamed Deif, the military leader of Hamas, in a file photo.

In May 2021 and during the largest wave of rockets launched from the Palestinian enclave, Israeli raids against the site considered the third most sacred place in Islam outraged the Islamic world. It was then that Deif began planning the Gaza border operation, a source close to Hamas revealed to the Reuters agency. “The attack was triggered by images of Israel storming the Al Aqsa mosque during Ramadan, beating worshipers, attacking them, dragging old and young people out of the holy site,” said the aforementioned source in Gaza. “All this fueled and inflamed his anger.”

The strategy of apparent pragmatism

Deif’s whereabouts are unknown. He is expected to hide somewhere in the network of tunnels and underground shelters along with other Hamas leaders and commanders of the Ezedin al-Qasam Brigades. It is known as The Metro in the jargon of military intelligence services, and has command, sanitary and residential areas. In reality, no one knows where he sleeps each night.

The same source close to Hamas assured that the decision to launch the attack was made jointly with Sinwar, the political leader of Hamas in Gaza. The internal election in 2017 of a military chief as the new political leader marked an internal turnaround in the Islamist organization. Sinwar was then described as an extremist compared to his predecessor, Ismail Haniya, as well as religious and pragmatic. His political drift appears to have been the result of a stratagem, having made Israel believe that he was not interested in a conflict and that he was focused on rebuilding the economy of the Strip. While Israel offered Hamas economic incentives, such as work permits in its territory for tens of thousands of Gazans, Ezedin al-Qassam’s militias prepared the assault on the outskirts of Gaza.

Sinwar was sentenced in Israel to four life sentences for having ordered the death of Palestinians suspected of collaborating with the army during the Second Intifada (2000-2005). He was released from prison in 2011, within the framework of the exchange operation of 1,047 Palestinian prisoners that allowed the release of the Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, kidnapped in Gaza since 2006. His election reflected the growing weight of the military wing of Hamas in the entire Islamist movement. after several armed conflicts with the Israeli Army.

The visible face of the organization

For Israel, the designation represented a defiant message from Hamas, betting on a military command after the departure of the civilian Haniya, who had until then been the visible face of the organization since it forcibly removed Fatah from power in 2007. Born 60 years ago in Shati, a refugee camp located north of the capital of Gaza, the top political leader of Hamas lived modestly in a house near the coastal road, among Palestinians displaced after the birth of the State of Israel in 1948. Haniya was also the candidate who defeated the hegemonic Fatah at the polls in 2006, the party founded by the late historical leader Yasir Arafat.

He became the right arm of Sheikh Ahmed Yasin, the spiritual leader of Hamas assassinated in his wheelchair by Israel in 2004. Both had escaped an Israeli air attack two years earlier while they were meeting in the middle of the Second Intifada. After his departure into exile in Qatar, Haniya has recently held presidential and representative functions, as the visible diplomatic head of Hamas abroad at the head of an organization classified as terrorist by both the United States and the European Union.

