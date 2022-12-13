Ibrahim Selim (Abu Dhabi)

Lt. General, His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, witnessed the activities of the second and final day of the “G20 Interfaith Forum”, which came under the title “Involving interfaith communities in formulating the agenda of the G20 summit and beyond”, jointly organized by the Forum Association. The religious values ​​of the Group of Twenty, and the Alliance of Religions for the Security of Communities.

His Highness witnessed some of the sessions and discussions in this global forum, which is being held in Abu Dhabi as part of continuous international efforts that enhance the role of leaders of religions and societies in formulating and crystallizing constructive solutions, presented to world leaders in summits and leadership meetings, to contribute to finding solutions to problems and challenges facing the world, such as food shortages. Conflicts, refugees and climate issues, ways to strengthen marginalized groups in societies and challenges facing sustainable development efforts.

His Highness also participated with a card in the final painting of the participants to complete the painting “United for Impact” in an artistic message that stresses the importance of concerted and cooperation of all societies, religious leaders and civil society institutions, to support the efforts of governments in building a bright tomorrow for the peoples of the world, so that they can enjoy peace, stability, security, construction and prosperity.

His Highness said on Twitter: “The vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to establish a global system of values ​​of tolerance and coexistence, which was manifested in the G20 Interfaith Forum in Abu Dhabi, through the recommendations of about 100 leaders from different religious communities, will be presented to the leaders of the G20 summit. In New Delhi in 2023 to face global challenges and reach a more peaceful and solidarity world.

The conclusion of the forum was attended by His Excellency Ahmed bin Ali Muhammad Al-Sayegh, Minister of State and CEO of the Abu Dhabi Global Market Board of Directors. Among the participants in the conference were religious leaders around the world, His Excellency Sheikh Abdullah bin Bayyah, Chairman of the Emirates Council for Legal Fatwa, and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, Archbishop of Constantinople. Rabbi Pinhas Goldschmidt, Chairman of the Conference of Rabbis in Europe, Felix Machado, Catholic Archbishop of India, Professor Cole Durham Jr., Chairman of the G20 Religious Values ​​Forum, Bhai Sahib Bhai Dr. Mohinder Singh, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nishkam Siwak Jatha, and Monsieur Yoans Lahzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors Egyptian Human Fraternity, Dr. Muhammad al-Senussi, Executive Director of the Network of International Peacemakers and Executives, Rabbi Diana Gerson, Executive Vice President of the Board of Rabbis in New York, Banny Dugal, Principal Representative of the Baha’i International Community to the United Nations, Alawi Abd al-Rahman Shihab, Former Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs and President’s Envoy to the Middle East And the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, and His Eminence Bishop Emmanuel Adamakis, representative of the ducks Ecumenical Rite and Head of the Interfaith Alliance for Communities Security, and Dr. Mustafa Ali, Director of Arigatou International.

The second day witnessed deliberation and discussion of vital topics, in which the participants exchanged visions on providing solutions to the challenges of current and future societies.

The first round table discussed the challenges and the world after the “Covid-19” pandemic, the importance of strengthening international action across continents for the sake of humanity, the role of organizations to support the efforts of governments in times of crises and disasters, and the need to extend a helping hand to all those affected and poor countries to mitigate the severity of epidemics and their accompanying repercussions. .

Another dialogue session discussed educational and health reforms around the world, and their positive impact on advancing comprehensive development in societies, in addition to discussing community protection and prevention.

Then the second round table discussed the agenda of the G20 Summit 2023, and a review of what is required of societies to contribute to the formulation of international constants and priorities to be on the agenda of the summit, and the views of societies and religious leaders on their common visions for optimal solutions to global challenges were discussed.

The religious leaders participating in the forum recommended the need to adhere to measures that contribute to the development of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and social integration in our pluralistic world, which are also basic values ​​of the United Arab Emirates. The participants expressed their appreciation for the state and its wise leadership, and its important role at the global level in promoting human values, tolerance and coexistence And the acceptance of the other, and has become a global beacon and an example of human brotherhood.

The forum aimed to encourage global convergence, exchange of cultures and civilized dialogue, in addition to strengthening the UAE’s global leadership position by being the host and sponsor of such meetings that enhance joint international coordination work for the benefit of humanity, and within the framework of the state’s keenness, with the vision of its wise leadership, to promote convergence and dialogue between religions and leaders on the subject. A number of pivotal humanitarian issues that contribute to enhancing the security of societies. Participants in the forum sessions discussed 12 priority issues of current and ongoing concerns of the G20, namely: climate change and energy transition, refugees, children, food crisis, anti-racism, human trafficking, cultural heritage protection, conflict resolution, education, health care reforms, and recovery from Coronavirus, social protection and humanitarian reforms, and a number of economic and financial considerations.

The topics discussed focused on 4 aspects: coexistence, climate, Covid, and children, as more than 160 religious leaders participating in the forum recommended the need to adhere to measures that contribute to the development of peaceful coexistence, tolerance and social integration, which are among the basic values ​​of the UAE.

The participants recommended the need to take concrete actions to combat climate change, and to commit to a sustainable future for all people, since the earth is a sacred gift from God, and we as humans must supervise and preserve its integrity and resources for our children and future generations.

While the participants emphasized in their recommendations, that each of the leaders of the G20 and religious communities view the well-being of children around the world as a unifying central theme looking to the future, which means taking action specifically to address violence against children in its many forms, by forming a working group to put forward A course of action for future implementation, prioritizing education reforms as part of the recovery from the COVID-19 emergency.

Human Fraternity Document

Monsieur Yoannis Lahzi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Egyptian Human Fraternity and former Private Secretary of His Holiness the Pope of the Vatican, confirmed, in his paper before the forum, that the texts of the Abu Dhabi Document, which was signed on the good land of the Emirates by His Holiness Pope Francis and His Eminence the Grand Imam in February 2019, being a reliable road map, which we can guide. On all issues, and able to communicate the voice of religious leaders, on the issues of post-“Covid” measures, food crises, food security, humanitarian action and peacebuilding, climate change, education, economic issues, refugees and children’s dignity.

He added: The document confirms three basic principles, on which we can build the first principle: human fraternity, and the “Covid” epidemic has proven to us that if a small child falls ill in the farthest regions of the earth, all humanity will fall ill with him, just as this epidemic assured us that we are equal, that we are weak When we are apart, so we need each other. He pointed out that the second principle in the document is social justice and injustice, as the document says in another text: “It also stresses that the grinding political crises have produced and are producing huge numbers of sick, needy, and dead people, and deadly crises that many countries are witnessing, and in front of these crises that make millions Children starve to death, and their bodies turn – from the severity of poverty and hunger – to what looks like worn-out skeletons. An unacceptable global silence prevails. We must now make our voices heard, pointing out that the third principle: transforming slogans into tangible actions.

COVID-19

The participants recommended the need to adhere to the necessary measures to overcome the impact of the “Covid-19” pandemic by strengthening global health systems, increasing access to education so that children can fulfill their potential, in addition to adhering to effective mechanisms that can implement global standards to eliminate labor and human trafficking. And the sexual exploitation of children via the Internet, and all forms of violence against children, as children are the main focus of the Alliance of Religions Forum hosted by the UAE.

consciousness

Dr. Muhammad Al-Senussi, Executive Director of the Network of International Peacemakers and Executives, a member of the Abu Dhabi Peace Forum, said: This meeting is important, and it achieved many goals that pave the way for the next meeting in New Delhi. He said: The meeting was exceptional and developed important ideas and what should be strengthened with existing religions, with Integrated participation between institutions, confirming the existence of progress and methodology in the work; To put things into perspective. He pointed out that religious institutions have contributed greatly to raising awareness among followers of religions and the need for coexistence, and that the outcomes of this forum will have an impact on the level of leaders, stressing the importance of the role played by the UAE in spreading the culture of peace, coexistence and human brotherhood.

alliance

Professor Catherine Marshall confirmed that we are at a crucial moment, and a special time that calls us to take a decision about the alliance of religions, when we were in 2020 we had no expectation of what would happen in the world and I taught a training course, and asked the students to write letters to their grandchildren about what they experienced in the Corona crisis. To communicate the feeling that we have reached, as we have learned that adults have a great danger, so I think that in order to overcome the framework of the “pandemic”, when we look at the world we find many challenges, which is the reality that we have seen here, sustainable efforts are the reason for our meeting and holding the forum. There are conflicts in the world, and we hope that they will decrease with time.