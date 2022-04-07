His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, affirmed his appreciation for “the sincere minds and arms that bravely stood up to the challenge of Corona.”

His Highness said in a post on his Twitter account: On “World Health Day”, we renew our appreciation for the sincere minds and arms that bravely stood up to the challenge of “Corona”.

His Highness continued: We stress the importance of international cooperation in confronting diseases and epidemics, and promoting investment in health, for the sake of sustainable development and human happiness.



