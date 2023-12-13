His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, said through his official account on the social networking site “X”, previously “Twitter”, at the conclusion of (COP28): I thank all the delegations that worked in the spirit of cooperation and teamwork and out of awareness of responsibility. Towards future generations, to come out with the historic “Emirates Agreement” that launches a qualitatively new phase in the course of international climate action.

His Highness added, “I also thank the national and international work teams that contributed to the success of this global event. We have achieved important results, but the road is still long and the challenge is still great. The UAE, along with various parties, will continue to follow up on the outcomes of the conference and build on them, and will be alongside the countries of the world in this effort.” The journey for the future of humanity.