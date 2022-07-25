His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, has blessed Sultan Al Neyadi for his selection as the first Arab astronaut to spend 6 months at the International Space Station as part of the NASA mission that begins in the spring of 2023.

His Highness stressed in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter” that the mission places the UAE as the 11th country in the world that sends its astronauts on a long-term mission to space, which is an ambitious qualitative step that embodies the capabilities and capabilities of our children.



