His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State and Rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of the 51st National Day of the United Arab Emirates.

His Highness said in a tweet on his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “My brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, witnessed the celebration of our glorious National Day. And greater confidence that the future is better for our generations. May God protect the Emirates and its people.”