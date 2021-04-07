His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today, on the occasion of World Health Day, called for more solidarity in the face of the “Corona” pandemic and providing equitable access to vaccines.

His Highness said, in his account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Health is a fundamental pillar in the development and progress of societies. On World Health Day, we call for more solidarity in the face of the Corona pandemic and providing equitable access to vaccines …”.

His Highness continued, “We salute the frontline workers against the pandemic and appreciate their efforts … The world needs a double effort to combat the diseases that threaten humanity.”





