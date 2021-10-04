Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, said that the United Arab Emirates has always bet on competencies and quality, not quantity, and that our children, through their distinction, honor their people and country, enhance its position and make us happy. This came in His Highness’s congratulations to His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and CEO of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company “ADNOC” and its group of companies, on the occasion of receiving the “Executive Person of the Year in the Energy Sector” award for the year 2021 from the global “Energy Intelligence” .

His Highness said: “We congratulate Sultan Al Jaber, and we wish him further excellence in his work and success in serving his country.” His Highness pointed out that such awards and others will be an incentive for every Emirati today to compete for them, and it is also a message to do more work to achieve excellence and achievements.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber said that the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan are the award and are a source of pride, glory and honor, and that he and his colleagues are proud of it. He added that these achievements, good results and distinction, whether in regional or international forums, would not have been achieved without the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed, his guidance, support, continuous follow-up and attention to every detail. He said: “We are the sons of this country.. Sheikh Zayed, may God rest his soul, established for us a state like no other, a state unique in all respects and in all fields. He established an education sector for us and instilled in us love of the homeland, loyalty, belonging, values, principles and national constants.” . Al-Jaber pledged His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed to continue work and achieve achievements, and said: “We are at your disposal and at your service, and on behalf of all my colleagues in every place I work, we are under your command and in the service of the country and its people, and in the service of the leadership, and God willing, what you see from us. Only the best results and the highest achievement, and all the distinction in all forums, God willing.” Al-Jaber stressed that the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed are a medal for him and for all his colleagues everywhere, promising His Highness to continue achieving the greatest achievements.