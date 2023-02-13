His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed that the UAE aims to contribute to the service of humanity for a more developed, prosperous and prosperous future.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter: With a wide global participation .. I witnessed the launch of the World Government Summit in Dubai, which reviews the most prominent current and future global challenges and the best ways to develop government and institutional performance .. We aim in the UAE to contribute to serving humanity for a more developed, prosperous and prosperous future .