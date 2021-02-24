Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday inspected a number of Arab and international wings participating in the fifteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, which continues its activities for the fourth day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC). ».

Mohammed bin Zayed during his tour of the exhibition

During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest developed systems and mechanisms produced by specialized Arab industries and international companies that contribute to shaping the future of defense, military and security sectors, and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.

Mohammed bin Zayed during his tour of the exhibition (Photo: Mohammed Al Hammadi and Rashid Al Mansouri)

During the tour, His Highness met with a number of officials of the wings participating in the exhibition, and heard from them an explanation on the most important advanced products that they display, their innovative features, their working mechanisms, and the creative ideas that were applied in their implementation, in addition to their most prominent future projects that serve the areas of defense, security and joint cooperation.

Mohammed bin Zayed reviews some of the exhibits in the presence of Saif bin Nahyan bin Saif and Mohammed bin Nahyan bin Saif

His Highness was accompanied, during the tour, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.