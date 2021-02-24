His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, yesterday inspected a number of Arab and international pavilions, participating in the 15th International Defense Exhibition (IDEX 2021). During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest developed systems and mechanisms produced by specialized Arab industries and international companies that contribute to shaping the future of the defense, military and security sectors, and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges they face. His Highness met, during the tour, a number of officials of the wings participating in the exhibition. He listened to an explanation of the most important advanced products they offer, their innovative features and their working mechanisms, and the creative ideas that were applied in their implementation, in addition to their most prominent future projects that serve the areas of defense, security and joint cooperation. His Highness was accompanied, during the tour, by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and the Undersecretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei.





