His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, today visited a number of Arab and international wings participating in the fifteenth session of the International Defense Exhibition “IDEX 2021”, which continues its activities for the fourth day at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center “ADNEC”.

During the tour, His Highness was briefed on the latest developed systems and mechanisms produced by specialized Arab industries and international companies that contribute to shaping the future of defense, military and security sectors and finding sustainable solutions to the challenges they face.

During the tour, His Highness met a number of officials of the wings participating in the exhibition .. and heard from them an explanation about the most important advanced products they offer, their innovative features, their working mechanisms, the creative ideas applied in their implementation, in addition to their most prominent future projects that serve the areas of defense, security and joint cooperation.

His Highness was accompanied during the tour by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, and His Excellency Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Court of the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi.





