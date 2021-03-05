The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences has set three conditions for admission to undergraduate programs and four conditions for admission to masters and doctorates, as part of its endeavor to provide distinguished academic programs in Arabic language and literature, and Islamic studies in its branches. The university has published, on its new official website, that admission to the Bachelor’s program in Islamic Studies (the path of jurisprudence and its fundamentals) and the Bachelor’s program in Arabic Language and Literature requires that the student be a citizen of the Emirates or children of female citizens, and that he has a GPA of no less than 75 % In high school, and to succeed in the personal interview. As for the conditions for admission to the master’s program in the Maliki school and contemporary issues, it is that success in the bachelor’s degree or its equivalent is “very good” and above, that the bachelor’s degree is issued by a recognized university, and that his university degree is in a subject that qualifies him for the specialized study applied to join it, In addition to passing a written exam and a personal interview.

The university pointed out that admission to the doctoral program in Islamic jurisprudence and contemporary societal issues requires that success in the master’s degree or its equivalent be “very good” and above, and that the master’s degree must be issued by a recognized university. And for a master’s degree to be in a subject that qualifies him for the specialized study he is applying for, and to pass a written examination and a personal interview.

The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences has postponed permanently accepting a bachelor’s student until the end of the first semester, to ensure that he obtains a score of no less than (2) in the semester average, and obtains a score of no less than (1000) points in the Emirates Standardized Test (EmSAT) in Arabic and English.

