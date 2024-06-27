The Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence in Abu Dhabi welcomed 45 university students in the fields of science, technology, engineering and mathematics, from all over the world.

This comes within the framework of a research training program that extended for a month, during which the students learned about the latest artificial intelligence research and were trained by world-class faculty members. The candidates were selected based on strict criteria to join the second group of participants in the four-week undergraduate research training program, which is intended for outstanding undergraduate students and aims to develop their knowledge and skills in the field of artificial intelligence.

Many aspiring researchers from world-leading computer science universities have enrolled in the program, such as the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras), Harvard University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile, Ho Chi Minh City National University in Vietnam, and the Australian National University.

Dean of Mohammed bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, Professor Timothy Baldwin, said that the university’s mission is based on multiple foundations, the most important of which is identifying and nurturing the talents of the next generation of innovators and leaders in the field of artificial intelligence. He highlights the growth in the volume of participation achieved by the training program by 32% in Only its second year, it sheds light on the university’s established position globally, and the importance of the UAE as a global center for higher studies.