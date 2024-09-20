Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence has established itself as a leading research and educational institution in the field of artificial intelligence. Since its inception, it has sought to provide the necessary support to implement innovative ideas and establish start-ups in all fields..

The university established the Mohamed bin Zayed University Center for Artificial Intelligence for Incubation and Entrepreneurship in November 2023, which quickly became a catalyst for AI-based innovation in the country..

In less than a year, the center has supported emerging companies that contribute to making radical changes in various fields and sectors and seek to address realistic challenges, such as using artificial intelligence in safe ways and making significant transformations in the field of healthcare..

In a press release issued today, the university highlighted five startups led by researchers, students and graduates from the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence working to create practical solutions based on artificial intelligence technologies..

Libra platform” LibrAI.

Libray is designed as a platform to help programmers create safe, ethical and reliable AI-based solutions, such as fact-checking software, in line with global standards. .

The platform was founded by Dr. Shu Dong Han, a postdoctoral researcher at MBZUAI, and was mentored and advised by the university’s provost, Professor Timothy Baldwin..

Libray offers a range of products that ensure that stakeholders, including programmers, leading universities and AI companies, comply with ethical considerations and safety requirements at all stages of the process of developing and implementing AI-based solutions. The company has witnessed remarkable growth..

The university’s Entrepreneurship and Incubation Center supported the Libra platform during the first round of the innovation grant it launched, and contributed to the company’s establishment and entry into the UAE market..

Audiomatic platform“

Audiomatic was launched by two students in the Machine Learning Department at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, Mohammed Taymour Hassib, a PhD student, and Ahmed Hamouda, a Master’s student, with the aim of radically transforming the audio content industry, by automating the process of creating audio materials for visual storytelling on the one hand, and mitigating the challenges related to intellectual property rights on the other hand..

Audiomatic received the Innovation Grant from the Entrepreneurship and Incubation Center during its first cycle, and recently won the “Startups in the Idea Stage” category at the Entrepreneurship World Cup 2024 in Dubai..

Limp app“

Shama Al Saadi, an Emirati graduate of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence Class of 2024, launched a startup called Limp that aims to make natural healing services more effective and affordable..

Shema focuses on patients who have to visit hospitals or physical therapy centers multiple times and have difficulties performing rehabilitation exercises. The application seeks to help these patients overcome the challenges they face on the one hand, and works towards facilitating the follow-up of patients’ cases for therapists on the other hand..

Shama completed the Entrepreneurship Course at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence’s Entrepreneurship and Incubation Center, and her startup, Limp, won an award in the “Future Pioneers” category at the 2024 Entrepreneurship Challenge organized by the Ministry of Education’s Graduate Fund. She is currently working on updating the application and aspires to cooperate with rehabilitation centers in the country in the future..

Cradle AI

Cradle AI is dedicated to providing safe, convenient and sustainable solutions to help parents care for their infants..

Founded by Professor Kun Zhang, Professor and Interim Chair of Machine Learning at MBZUAI, Dr. Yuen Soon, Yu Kang Wong, and Minghao Fu, the company is committed to revolutionizing the way parents interact with their infants. This group of researchers is dedicated to finding safe ways to leverage AI to improve human quality of life and advance societies..

The company has designed a pioneering product called “LetBabyTalk”that is, let the baby express himself, with the aim of enhancing communication between the baby and his parents. The application records the baby’s crying sound and instantly determines whether he is hungry, has a stomach ache or needs attention, then provides parents with personalized advice from childcare experts, helping them to meet the baby’s needs easily.

Nutriginix Care

Nutrigenex Care was co-founded by MBZUAI PhD students Wafaa Al-Ghalabi and Amkar Thawakar, under the supervision of MBZUAI researcher Dr. Muzammil Naseer, Dr. Salman Khan and Professor Fahad Khan..

The two students decided to establish this company to address challenges we face in our daily lives, such as enhancing individuals’ adherence to their diet, improving health outcomes by more accurately monitoring each individual, tracking their meals, preparing personalized food schedules and menus, and providing comprehensive assistance to clinical nutritionists, nutritionists, fitness experts, and healthcare providers..

Nutrigenex Care is different from other platforms, as it contributes to enhancing the interaction of patients and nutritionists thanks to its interactive charts that allow nutritionists to follow the patient’s nutritional history and suggest nutritional solutions that suit him..