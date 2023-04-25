The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence implements many research projects in healthcare with the aim of addressing various challenges in this sector using artificial intelligence, and improving the accuracy, efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare services for the benefit of patients and society.

In conjunction with World Malaria Day, which falls on April 25 of each year; The university is keen to play an active role within the efforts of the leading country in this file at the global level.

Within the framework of the cooperation between the “Reaching the Last Mile” initiative and the “Malaria No More” organization and their implementation of the “Predicting a Healthy Future” initiative; The new Institute for Malaria and Climate Solutions (IMACS), a global institute dedicated to combating malaria in the face of climate change and weather variability, has been launched.

With the university’s participation in this initiative; Mohamed Yacoub, Assistant Professor in the Department of Computer Vision at Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, is leading efforts to develop a mobile application dedicated to diagnosing malaria using microscopy, in order to reduce the spread of malaria through more rapid and accurate diagnosis.

Health is one of the main research areas at the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, which focuses on creating the highest level of benefit and positive impact on societies and humanity in general. Examples of this are the use of revolutionary technologies to accelerate the development of medicines and provide them at cheap prices and the use of artificial intelligence to create customized medicines that contribute to In improving treatment mechanisms for individuals.

According to the university; Artificial intelligence can contribute significantly to supporting and developing the health care sector and providing it with many new and innovative methods and methods. Artificial intelligence research and tools are prime examples due to its contribution to the development of medicines and pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of malaria and other diseases.

Another important area is medical imaging, where artificial intelligence algorithms can analyze large amounts of medical data, including medical images and genetic information that helps healthcare professionals make accurate and timely diagnoses.

In 2022, the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence cooperated with the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company “SEHA” to develop artificial intelligence algorithms capable of predicting heart attacks months before they occur, and it is expected that these algorithms will bring about a health revolution that can help save many lives.

The university has launched several initiatives in the healthcare sector, including the Biomedical Image Analysis Lab (BioMedIA), which focuses on investigating real-world problems in the real-world healthcare sector using artificial intelligence.

Earlier this year, it also signed a memorandum of understanding with Curious AI to develop a global center for bio-artificial intelligence, which will be based in Abu Dhabi, and will support the development of customized medicines tailored to the diversity of the population in the Middle East and North Africa region. The AI ​​center will significantly improve patient outcomes and experiences and will contribute to more efficient management of treatment costs for region, ethnic and genetically diverse groups.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence concluded a five-year research agreement with IBT (Infinite Brain Technology), a neuroscience technology company, under which the two sides will work to establish a joint research laboratory in order to develop accurate and personalized digital treatments for the health of the human brain. By enhancing artificial intelligence technologies.

It signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with BioMap, the leading platform for life sciences in the field of artificial intelligence, with the aim of establishing the first laboratory of its kind in the Middle East for innovation research in the field of computing to meet the urgent and pressing needs of life sciences in the UAE and the region.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is committed to expanding the horizons of knowledge and innovation in the healthcare sector by benefiting from the latest advanced scientific research and using artificial intelligence for the good and benefit of humanity.