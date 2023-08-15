The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, the world’s first graduate research university specializing in artificial intelligence, has welcomed the largest and most diverse group of students since its founding in 2019.

The competition to get into the university was intense with over 4,000 applications received and an acceptance rate of 4.6 percent.

It is noteworthy that the number of students at the university doubled with the enrollment of this batch, reaching nearly 300 students, a growth that proves the university’s position as a world leader in artificial intelligence.

Professor Timothy Baldwin, Acting Dean of the University, said, “The University is dedicated to harnessing technology to meet global challenges. Hence, the importance of this diverse batch of students lies in contributing to the advancement of artificial intelligence and its positive impact on society and in this sector, and we support the next generation of leaders in this field.” We are very hopeful that we will be proud of them as we see them make a positive impact in the field of artificial intelligence globally in the fields of healthcare, climate, education, as well as other areas.”

The 142 students come from 34 countries, with 95 students enrolled in master’s programs and 47 in doctoral programs in computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.

The university continued to attract outstanding students from around the world, as it attracted 22 students from the top 100 universities according to internationally recognized classifications such as the CS Ranking of Computer Science, the QS World University Ranking, the Times Higher Education World Classification and the Best Colleges Ranking. Published by US News and World Report.

The university has also expanded its international reach by welcoming students from new countries including Armenia, Bulgaria, Dominica, Libya, Serbia and Uruguay.

It must be noted that one of the main factors that attract international students to join the Mohammed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is the diversity of its students and faculty, as well as its ranking among the top 20 universities in the world in the fields of artificial intelligence, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing.