In the wake of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence and the Weizmann Institute of Science in September 2020, the two parties announced the establishment of the MBZUAI-WIS Joint Artificial Intelligence Research Program (Artificial Intelligence Program), which is the fruit of the partnership between the two parties recently. The new program aims to promote cooperation initiatives in the field of basic research of artificial intelligence, and to explore its applications in various fields such as health care, genomics, and others.

Drawing on the combined experiences of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence and the Weizmann Institute, the AI ​​program will conduct basic and applied research in the fields of machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, computational biology, neuroscience, and others, in line with the general vision of artificial intelligence.

The program is based on joint research projects conducted by teams from both parties. The prospects for the partnership between the two parties include joint research projects, joint training programs, exchange visits and conferences, workshops on artificial intelligence, and a student and staff exchange program. In addition, the agreement will seek to recruit highly-qualified staff and experts to support and facilitate the achievement of the primary goal of the AI ​​program.

The new agreement was signed by Professor Dr. Eric Zheng, President of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, and Professor Alon Chen, President of the Weizmann Institute, during a virtual event attended by officials from the two institutions.

The signing was attended by His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology in the UAE and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence, where he delivered an opening speech in which he said: “In the UAE we are following the rational leadership approach by focusing on extending and strengthening bridges of positive and constructive cooperation when Within this vision, cooperation between Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence and the Weizmann Institute of Science comes in an effort to advance social and economic progress through artificial intelligence innovations. We have full confidence that partnerships that focus on benefiting from competencies, talents, and technical and research capabilities will be able To achieve tangible progress in the field of artificial intelligence to support the Fourth Industrial Revolution and contribute to finding solutions to a number of major challenges facing the world, such as the Covid-19 pandemic, food security, etc. We at the Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence are proud to cooperate with leading institutions such as the Weizmann Institute of Science To reach a bright future based on knowledge, sustainability and resilience. “

For his part, Professor Alon Chen said: “Artificial intelligence has wide uses that can influence various aspects of our daily life. Hence the importance of the joint artificial intelligence program, which will allow us to gather a number of the brightest minds in the fields of artificial intelligence and natural and exact sciences to reach new heights and empower “Our students have access to exceptional resources. We will work together to upgrade artificial intelligence technologies and explore new ways to harness the promising potential of this diverse technology in order to achieve economic and societal development.”

In turn, Professor Eric Zing said: “The exceptional partnerships between leading institutions in the fields of artificial intelligence are of great importance to enable us to achieve tangible progress in this promising field. The establishment of the artificial intelligence program will contribute to strengthening our partnership with the Weizmann Institute and laying the foundations for the formation of the system. Global Artificial Intelligence and advancing progress in the fields of science, technology and higher education. In addition, this initiative will provide our students and faculty members with the opportunity to benefit from world-class resources outside the university, and to establish a culture of international partnerships and knowledge exchange.

Mohamed Bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence was established in Abu Dhabi in 2019, and it is the world’s first postgraduate university specialized in artificial intelligence research. The university offers MSc and PhD programs in computer vision, machine learning, and natural language processing. Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Artificial Intelligence adopts a new model for academic study and artificial intelligence research by providing students and faculty members with access to the most advanced artificial intelligence systems in the world, with the aim of investing the potential of this technology to enhance economic and social development.

The Weizmann Institute of Science, which is based in Israel, is considered one of the best multidisciplinary research institutes in the world, and it awards master’s and doctoral degrees in five faculties. The institute is well-known for its extensive research in the fields of natural and exact sciences, and its scientists develop advanced research on the human brain, artificial intelligence, computer science and coding, astrophysics and particle physics. They also work on treating diseases such as cancer and helping to cope with the repercussions of climate change through the sciences of the environment, oceans, plants, and more.