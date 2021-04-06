The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences organized a workshop on the Emirati Genome Program as part of its awareness campaign to introduce the unique program in the region, which aims to map the UAE’s medical genome for citizens of the country and to use it in developing treatment and preventive plans and improving health care provided to the citizens of the country.

As part of the awareness campaign that aims to encourage university employees to volunteer and participate in this pioneering program in the world, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi, Director of Community Communications at G42 Healthcare Company, presented an introductory workshop in the presence of the administrative and teaching staff and students.

Dr. Khaled Al Dhaheri, University President, affirmed the university’s full support for the Emirati genome program, which reflects the wise leadership’s keenness to invest in building people and advancing scientific discoveries.

Al Dhaheri said, “The Emirates Genome Program constitutes a milestone in anticipating the country’s health future, as this program is a new achievement that is added to the list of honorable achievements that enhance the UAE’s position as an incubator for coexistence, scientific innovation and artificial intelligence.”

These strategic priorities also constitute the foundations for the emergence of an exceptional human civilization whose foundations were laid by Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and on his approach the wise leadership of the state runs.

For his part, Dr. Ahmed Al-Awadi expressed his great happiness at the university administration’s invitation to deliver an introductory workshop on the Emirati genome project, noting that this workshop included an introductory lecture on the program, its objectives and its strategic importance, while clarifying the importance of developing a reference genetic map for citizens and its role in building a healthy future free from diseases and presenting Healthcare based on employing artificial intelligence and technical solutions to improve the level of health care provided to the citizens of the country.

It is noteworthy that the doors to participate in the UAE genome program are open to citizens of the country by donating a blood sample during one visit to the sample collection site in the wedding exhibition hall in the “Aloft Abu Dhabi” Hotel in the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center and the “Biogenics” laboratories in “Masdar” city, with the necessity to bring Emirates ID card to be able to participate in the program.