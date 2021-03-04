The Mohammed Bin Zayed University for Human Sciences announced the opening of employment for the university’s faculty for the academic year 2021-2022, as the university will contract with associate professors or holders of professorships in the Arabic language, in the disciplines of grammar, rhetoric, criticism, literature and linguistics in its computer branches, as well as in the disciplines of Philosophy, sociology, psychology, history and archeology, manuscript verification and Arabic calligraphy.

In addition to Islamic studies in the following disciplines: the Noble Qur’an and its sciences, hadith and Sunnah, and Islamic jurisprudence and its origins, the university also opened the door for candidacy for faculty in the Hebrew, Russian and Persian languages.

The university has set the conditions for candidacy to obtain the required academic qualification in the above specializations, sufficient experience in teaching and scientific research, in addition to familiarity with modern educational methods and technologies, and applications for candidacy are received with a copy of the academic qualification and a CV attached to the e-mail [email protected]





