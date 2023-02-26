His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, reassured, during a phone call yesterday evening, about the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi before his flight to the International Space Station today.

His Highness the President of the State, Sultan Al Neyadi, asked about his condition and his family, and Al Neyadi replied that they are all fine and ready for that historic moment.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said: “God willing, you will return to us safely, and your country will be proud of you and we rejoice in you. We rejoice in you and your brother Hazza, O Sultan. Your great deeds are known to all.”

Sultan Al Neyadi responded, saying: “Always racing towards goodness, and you are the ones who pave the way for us. He added, “What we seek is good and good. Humanities are advancing, and God willing, the Emirates will leave a mark on the first long mission for a period of six months. There are many things that we will convey, and in the name of the United Arab Emirates, we will raise its flag and enrich humanity in this mission.”

His Highness, the President of the State, Sultan Al Neyadi, directed attention to his daily sport because of its benefit to his health. Sultan confirmed that “a mandatory daily schedule has been established for two hours, especially since scientific research has proven that those who persevere in daily exercise have a better condition, in addition to that Some returned physically better than they were before the trip.

And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan called for “Al Neyadi” to succeed, saying: “May God strengthen you and return you safe and sound, and my peace to the family, and God willing, we will see you well.” .

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, said in a tweet on Twitter: “With Zayed’s ambition, the son of the Emirates, astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, embarks on a long-term mission that lasts for 6 months at the International Space Station. We are proud of Sultan and the team of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and everyone who works to raise the name of the Emirates in the spaces of the impossible.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, said in a tweet on Twitter: “A new dream comes true for the Emirates, led by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center. Sultan Al Neyadi launches to the International Space Station on the longest mission.” For an Arab astronaut, and with him our ambitions in making the future of humanity grow.. Al-Neyadi’s mission today is the story of the impossible that we tell the world about a people who set off with increased ambition from the desert to embrace space.

The Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the crew of the (crew-6) mission will embark on the longest space mission in the history of the Arabs to the International Space Station, which extends for six months, as the mission crew will launch today (Monday) at 10:45 am, UAE time, On board the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft.

Al-Neyadi published a picture of him on his official page on the “Instagram” website, accompanied by his son, and commented on it, saying: “We are going to space today in order to pave the way for tomorrow’s generations, God willing.” He also published a picture of the “Falcon 9” missile, with the Dragon vehicle on it, the moment it reached the launch pad.

In a video introducing the mission, the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center said, “The mission represents a dream achieved by the UAE to raise its flag on the International Space Station on a long-term mission, as he spends six months during which Al-Neyadi conducts scientific experiments and research … a new date with Zayed’s ambition.”

The center published a picture of its officials during the recent preparations for the longest mission in the history of the Arabs, which included the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, the Vice President of the Center Youssef Hamad Al Shaibani, the Director General Salem Humaid Al Marri, and members of the center team.

It is expected that the mission crew will follow four traditions before launching to the space station, starting with the crew leaving the quarantine headquarters to the launch pad in a private car, then taking a look at the missile, signing on the white wall before entering the vehicle, then entering the Dragon capsule and making the last preparations. before launch.

According to the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, Al Neyadi will be accompanied by the “Suhail” doll, which is a doll prepared by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and represents the zero-gravity indicator during the (crew-6) mission to the International Space Station, as the doll wears the “SpaceX” suit of the astronauts. space during the mission.

The “Suhail” doll bears the name of the Suhail star, the second brightest star in the sky, and it also accompanied the astronaut Hazza Al Mansouri during the first Emirati mission to the International Station.

The (crew-6) mission is the first long-term mission for Arab astronauts, and the second Emirati mission to the International Space Station, launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center as part of the UAE Astronaut Program.

In addition to Sultan Al Neyadi, the mission crew includes the mission commander, astronaut Stephen Bowen (NASA), the spacecraft commander, astronaut Warren Hoberg (NASA), and the astronaut mission specialist Andrei Vidyaev (Roscosmos), while the backup crew for the mission includes: astronaut Hazza Al-Mansoori, spacecraft commander Yasmine Moghbeli (NASA), pilot Andreas Mogensen from the European Space Agency, and Konstantin Borisov from the European Space Agency.

The mission is part of Expedition 68/69, where Roscosmos astronauts Nikolai Schap and Oleg Kononenko, and NASA astronaut Laurel O’Hara, will later join the team. The term International Space Station Expedition is usually applied to the crew that operates the space station and uses it for research and selection.

During the mission, Al-Neyadi will conduct a series of experiments and advanced research in order to reach important scientific results about outer space, in addition to his participation in an awareness and educational program. The International Space Station and the 11th country in the world, which sends astronauts on long-term missions to the International Space Station, and trains and prepares them to walk in space.

The mission is scheduled to launch aboard the “Dragon” spacecraft, which was operated by the “SpaceX” company. Since 2022, the vehicle has completed three successful missions to the International Space Station, and broke the record for the longest space mission away from Earth’s gravity.

The height of the vehicle is 8.1 meters, while the volume of its capsule is 9.3 cubic meters, with a capacity to accommodate seven people, while the maximum payload mass is 6000 kg, and its diameter is four meters.

In preparation for the first long-term mission of Arab astronauts, astronauts Sultan Al Neyadi and Hazza Al Mansouri began training with NASA in early 2020, and over the past two years the two astronauts underwent more than 1,700 hours of general mission tests and training.

These exercises took place at NASA’s Neutral Buoyancy Laboratory at Johnson Space Center in Houston, Texas. The two astronauts underwent nine rounds of training, each lasting six hours, as they trained underwater to simulate spacewalks using the full model of the International Space Station.

Glimpses from the life of Sultan Al Neyadi

■ Born on May 23, 1981 in Umm Ghafa.

■ He excelled in his education and excelled among his colleagues, following in the footsteps of his father, a military man.

■ He joined the armed forces and was sent to study communications engineering.

■ Previously worked as a network security engineer for the UAE Armed Forces.

■ Obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Communications Engineering and Information Technology from the United Kingdom.

■ Obtained master’s and doctoral degrees in information technology.

■ Received the Astronaut Badge from the NASA Johnson Space Center.

■ Reserve astronaut during the Zayed ambition mission in 2019.

