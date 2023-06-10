His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, affirmed the UAE’s keenness to deepen cooperation with its friends to support peace and prosperity in the region and the world.

His Highness said in a tweet on Twitter, “I was pleased to meet President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul. We discussed strengthening strategic relations between the two countries and pushing forward their economic partnership. The UAE is keen to deepen cooperation with its friends to support peace and prosperity in the region and the world.”